Jury in Rittenhouse’s murder trial ends first day of deliberation with no verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse pulls numbers of jurors out of a tumbler during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The jurors selected through this process will not participate in deliberations. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) – The jury deliberated a full day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial after two weeks of testimony in which they were given starkly different portrayals of his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who provoked a confrontation, while the defense says he feared for his life and acted in self-defense after being ambushed by a “crazy person.”

Jurors will return Wednesday morning to continue their work.

Rittenhouse, then 17, shot two men to death and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020.