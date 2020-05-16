Judge orders Los Angeles to move thousands of homeless

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo homeless shelter from a storm passing over downtown Los Angeles at their encampment along an offramp to the 110 freeway. A federal judge has ordered Los Angeles city and county to move thousands of homeless people who are living near freeways, saying their health is at risk from pollution and the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Los Angeles city and county to move thousands of homeless people who are living near freeways, saying their health is at risk from pollution and the coronavirus.

Judge David O. Carter issued a preliminary injunction Friday requiring relocation of an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people camping near freeway ramps and under overpasses and bridges.

The order would take effect on May 22. Carter says those people are at risk from the coronavirus, lead and other pollutants, and from accidents and earthquakes.