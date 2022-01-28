Commentator Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC Fight Night event at Prudential Center on April 18, 2015, in Newark, New Jersey. (Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It pays to have friends in high places, and Joe Rogan has that kind of friend in Elon Musk.

Rogan, the host of the country’s No. 1-rated podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify, got a sneak peek of the Tesla Cybertruck at the Texas Giga Factory in eastern Travis County. He posted photos of the electric pickup on his Instagram account, calling it “the coolest car I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Insanely attractive in real life,” he continued, “and feels like a leap into the future.”

On Jan. 25, Musk said on Twitter that he’s been test-driving Tesla’s pickup around the factory, located on the road formerly known as Harold Green Road and recently renamed Tesla Road.

“It’s awesome,” Musk said of the Cybertruck. He confirmed Tesla’s Model Y is already being made at the plant, and the Cybertruck is “in development” and will also be made in Austin.

The two have been friends for a while. While on Rogan’s podcast, Musk and the host famously smoked marijuana, and the two were seen at Stubb’s BBQ alongside comedian Dave Chapelle.

Rogan has reportedly moved his podcast recording studio to his home on Lake Austin. In May 2021, Austin mayor Steve Adler was a guest on Rogan’s podcast and discussed the city’s approach to addressing homelessness.

Singer/songwriter Neil Young recently demanded Spotify either take Rogan’s podcast off the platform or take his music off. Young said Rogan is spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his podcast and didn’t want his music associated with it in any way.

Young has 6.2 million monthly listeners on the music streaming app, and it appears at least some of his music is still available even after Jan. 26 reports said Spotify was “in the process” of removing his music.

“Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.” He added that Spotify can have “[Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both,” he wrote in a letter to his manager and label.