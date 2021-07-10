Joe Pepitone suing Hall of Fame for return of famed bat

FILE – In this May 14, 1967, file photo, Mickey Mantle follows through on the 500th home run of his career, against the Baltimore Orioles in New York. Former Yankees star Joe Pepitone has filed a lawsuit against the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum seeking the return of the Louisville Slugger bat that Mantle used to hit the home run. (AP Photo, File)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (KLAS) — Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has filed a lawsuit against the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum seeking the return of the Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run more than five decades ago.

In an 11-page lawsuit filed in federal court in upstate New York, Pepitone also is seeking compensatory damages of at least $1 million.

The bat is currently valued at over $500,000, according to the lawsuit.

The Hall of Fame says the bat was donated and that it has owned it for more than 50 years.