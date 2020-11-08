Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80, the show announced on Twitter Sunday.

The TV icon died surrounded by friends and family at his home, according to the quiz show.

The longtime “Jeopardy!” host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He first announced the news to viewers in March of 2019.

Trebek said he had no plans to retire and continued to host the game show. He had been the host of the popular show since 1984.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek has won seven Emmys, along with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

According to the game show, he has hosted more than 8,200 episodes of “Jeopardy!” over the course of 37 seasons, and was honored with a Guinness World Records® record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.

Vegas-local James Holzhauer, known as “Jeopardy! James,” tweeted his condolences and thanks to the host, saying “Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that.”

Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper: pic.twitter.com/ybvp7RlvjH — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

The show just recently posted an emotional video of a contestant thanking Trebek for teaching him English.

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

“Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex will air through December 25, 2020, according to CBS. His last day in the studio was October 29.

The show is not announcing plans for a new host at this time.

“This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever.” Mike Richards, JEOPARDY! Executive Producer

Alex is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. The family has announced no plans for a service, but gifts in Alex’s memory could go to World Vision.

