NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died, he announced on social media Thursday.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the ex-president said in a statement posted on Truth Social on Thursday.

Ivana Trump, 73, was from Czechoslovakia and migrated to the United States in the 1970s. She married Donald Trump in 1977. The two shared three children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

She was a former model, businesswoman, fashion designer, and author. She worked alongside her husband on several projects and had key roles including managing the Plaza hotel.

The couple divorced in 1990 and Donald Trump married Marla Maples.