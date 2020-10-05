It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

This handout photo released by the Smithsonian’s National Zoo shows a new 6-week old, still-unnamed, baby boy panda, born Aug. 21, 2020 at the zoo. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo has confirmed that their 6-week old baby panda is a boy.

The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that was “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

🐼❤️ The results are in! We are thrilled to share that our sweet 6-week-old giant panda cub is a. . . ✏️LEARN MORE: https://t.co/WUTqY3JBqT. #PandaStory #PandaCubdates pic.twitter.com/6EGXgPjnpT — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) October 5, 2020

The baby panda, born Aug. 21, received a genetic test via cheek swab that confirmed the gender.

Photos and videos released by the zoo show the baby, which was born pink, blind and nearly hairless, starting to take on the familiar black-and-white coloring.