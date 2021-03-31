IRS to adjust returns, issue automatic refunds after American Rescue Plan changes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The IRS plans to automatically refund money to people who filed their tax returns before recent changes under by the American Rescue Plan.

People who reported unemployment compensation before the changes may be entitled to a refund.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service said it will take steps to automatically refund money this spring and summer.

The American Rescue Plan, signed on March 11, “allows taxpayers who earned less than $150,000 in modified adjusted gross income to exclude unemployment compensation up to $20,400 if married filing jointly and $10,200 for all other eligible taxpayers. The legislation excludes only 2020 unemployment benefits from taxes,” according to the IRS.

Because the change occurred after some people filed their taxes, the IRS will make the appropriate change to their return, which may result in a refund. The first refunds are expected to be made in May and will continue into the summer.

If taxes are owed, any resulting overpayment will be applied to the tax bill.

For those who have already filed, the IRS will do these recalculations in two phases, starting with those taxpayers eligible for the up to $10,200 exclusion.

The IRS will then adjust returns for those married filing jointly taxpayers who are eligible for the up to $20,400 exclusion and others with more complex returns.

There is no need for taxpayers to file an amended return unless the calculations make the taxpayer newly eligible for additional federal credits and deductions not already included on the original tax return.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 23 million U.S. workers nationwide filed for unemployment last year. For the first time, some self-employed workers qualified for unemployed benefits as well. The IRS is working to determine how many workers affected by the tax change already have filed their tax returns.

The new IRS guidance also includes details for those eligible taxpayers who have not yet filed.

The IRS has worked with the tax return preparation software industry to reflect these updates so people who choose to file electronically simply need to respond to the related questions when electronically preparing their tax returns.

Instructions and an updated worksheet about the exclusion are available at IRS.gov/Form 1040.