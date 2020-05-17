Investigators: Woman gave birth at work, left baby to drown

This photo provided by the Sullivan County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office shows Makuya Kambamba who allegedly gave birth in the bathroom of a Missouri meatpacking plant and has been charged in her newborn son’s drowning death. The 28-year-old Kirksville woman was charged, Friday, May 15, 2020, with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby’s death. She is jailed without bond. (Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MILAN, Mo. (KTVO-TV) — A woman who gave birth in the bathroom of a Missouri meatpacking plant has been charged in her newborn son’s drowning death. Makuya Kambamba is jailed without bond.

The 28-year-old Kirksville woman was charged Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby’s death. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

KTVO-TV reports that investigators said in court documents that Kambamba knowingly allowed her son to drown in a toilet after giving birth at the restroom at a Smithfield Foods plant where she works.