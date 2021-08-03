Investigation finds NY Gov. Cuomo ‘sexually harrassed multiple women’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (KLAS) — An attorney general’s investigation concludes that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated multiple federal and state laws.

State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday. The investigation was done by two outside lawyers. James said investigators spoke to 179 individuals and reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence during the investigation.

Governor Cuomo harrassed current state employees, multiple women, many of who were young women, by groping, kissing, and hugging, James said.

She added that the Cuomo administration fostered a toxic workplace where employees did not feel comfortable coming forward with complaints of sexual harassment.

“This investigation reveals conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government,” James said.

She said none of this would have been illuminated if not for the heroic women who spoke out.

“I believe that and thank them for their bravery.”

Cuomo has always denied touching anyone inappropriately.

The attorney general’s report is expected to play an important role in an ongoing inquiry in the state Assembly into whether there are grounds for Cuomo to be impeached.