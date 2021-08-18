Indoor events: California to tighten rules starting Sept. 20 as COVID cases rise

FILE – In this June 18, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers fans cheer in the final moments of the Clippers’ 131-119 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the second-round of the Western Conference the NBA basketball playoffs. California will tighten its rules for indoor events starting Sept. 20, 2021, requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for gatherings of 1,000 people or more as new virus cases continue to climb because of the delta variant. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced Wednesday the state will require either proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours to attend an indoor gathering of 1,000 people or more.

California already requires these things for indoor gatherings of 5,000 people or more.

The old rule did not require people to show proof. The new rule does.

It takes effect Sept. 20 and will be in place through at least Nov. 1.

State officials say they will evaluate the rule by Oct. 15 to decide if it should be extended.