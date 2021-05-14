Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America’s tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. A climber was killed and another was significantly injured when they were hit by a falling block of glacier ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, an official said Friday, May 14, 2021. The two were hit by the hanging serac after it dislodged from a peak off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A climber was killed and another injured when they were hit by a falling block of glacier ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve.

The hanging serac — a column of glacial ice — dislodged from a peak off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier.

A park spokesperson says the accident happened as the two were hiking peaks on the southern flank of Denali, the continent’s tallest mountain.

The ice hit them Thursday as they began to climb the west face of Reality Ridge. A 31-year-old man from Logan, Utah, was knocked unconscious.

When he awoke, he found his climbing partner dead.

The dead man has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho.