‘We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always’: Champ, beloved Biden family dog, dies

WASHINGTON (KLAS) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden announced Saturday that their “beloved German Shepherd, Champ” has died.

The 13-year-old Biden family dog passed away peacefully at home, according to a joint statement from the president and first lady.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub. Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us. He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden. In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware. In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.” President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden

Champ originally joined the Biden family in 2008. He was one of two German shepherds to move into the White House in 2021, along with Major, a rescue dog adopted by the family in 2018.

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Biden announced on Saturday, June 19, that Champ died. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)

The family did not release a specific cause of death.