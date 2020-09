LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 24: Singer Helen Reddy performs onstage during the Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! at Royce Hall on May 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images,)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Helen Reddy, a singer who became an emblem of feminism with the 1972 hit song “I Am Woman,” died Tuesday.

She died in Los Angeles at the age of 78, according to national news outlets. She is survived by her son and daughter.

No other details were released.