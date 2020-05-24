Hundreds protest in Sacramento against stay-at-home order

Protesters gathered outside the “Liberty Fest” rally in front of California State Capitol, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif., to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay At Home Order to stem the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Cuneyt Dil)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the state Capitol on Saturday to protest against California’s stay-at-home orders even as residents entered the Memorial Day weekend with newly expanded options for going to the beach, barbecuing and shopping. Restrictions eased across much of the state.

Some 45 of 58 counties have received permission to reopen most stores and many public spaces by meeting state standards for controlling the coronavirus. And expected high temperatures will lure people to beaches, hiking trails and bike paths.

But authorities are warning visitors to practice social distancing and other other anti-virus measures, noting that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise — just more slowly.