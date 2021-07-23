Horse rescued in airlift, escapes injury after bolting while still in harness

Firefighters and veterinarians teamed up to rescue a horse named Mackey after it tumbled down a steep embankment in the San Diego area.

Mackey got an airlift to safety, but once back on the ground, the horse took off before rescuers could remove the harness. That caused bit of a fright for all involved — especially when Mackey stumbled.

The rescue was captured on video by NNS/KSWB.

When the rescue harness was removed, the horse was unharmed and was transported away.

The rider was also unharmed in the initial fall.