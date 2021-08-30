Historic New Orleans jazz landmark destroyed by Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Video shot Monday morning shows New Orleans’ historic Karnofsky Shop was destroyed by Hurricane Ida Sunday.

The footage shows a pile of bricks mixed with wood and shattered windows. The building appears to be a total loss.

The site, located on South Rampart Street, is where Louis Armstrong played jazz music and briefly worked. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the National Park Service, Armstrong stayed at the location when it was owned by the Karnofsky family.

The store began as a tailor shop in 1913 and later transitioned to a jazz record store.

According to NPS, Armstrong visited his musician buddies at the store on his many return trips to the city.