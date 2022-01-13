High-profile Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby indicted

FILE – Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks during a news conference announcing the indictment of correctional officers, on Dec. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. A federal grand jury indicted Mosby, Baltimore’s top prosecutor, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore’s top prosecutor on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes.

The Maryland-based U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the four-count indictment Thursday. It alleges Marilyn Mosby lied about meeting qualifications for coronavirus-related distributions from a city retirement plan in 2020.

Federal prosecutors also allege the 41-year-old prosecutor lied on 2020 application forms for mortgages to purchase a home and condominium in two Florida locations.

Mosby’s attorney said in a statement that they would vigorously fight what he called “bogus charges” and that they were confident she would prevail.