Heat caused Grand Canyon hiker’s death, officials say

Grand Canyon National Park is shown in this Oct. 5, 2013 file photo. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Authorities say the death of a California woman while hiking on a Grand Canyon National Park trail apparently was heat related.

Park officials say 49-year-old Catherine Houe of Daly City was hiking into the canyon late Wednesday afternoon to spend the night at Phantom  Ranch when she reportedly became dizzy, disoriented and stopped breathing.

Park officials said in a statement that the incident occurred on the South Kaibab Trail and that the high temperature at Phantom Ranch on Wednesday was 114 degrees.

Officials said an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. 

