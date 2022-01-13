Harry Reid buried in family ceremony in Searchlight, Nevada

Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks at the Capitol on July 9, 2002. Reid has been buried at a desert cemetery in his hometown of Searchlight, Nev., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, following a week of ceremonies in Las Vegas and at the U.S. Capitol honoring his decades shaping state and national policies. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh,File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The late former Sen. Harry Reid has been buried at a desert cemetery in his hometown of Searchlight, Nevada, following a week of ceremonies in Las Vegas and at the U.S. Capitol honoring his decades shaping state and national policies.

A family representative said Reid’s family wanted Thursday’s graveside ceremony to be private. Reid died last month at home in Henderson, Nevada, at age 82.

The flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

His last Saturday in Las Vegas memorial drew more than 2,000 invited guests and his flag-draped coffin lay in state for a ceremony Wednesday at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Reid served longer in Congress than anyone from Nevada and was Senate Democratic majority leader during terms of two presidents.