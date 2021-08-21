Happy birthday to ‘little miracle’ of 2020: panda cub turns 1 year old

WASHINGTON — The giant panda cub who captured all of our hearts in 2020 celebrates a major milestone on Saturday. Xiao Qi Ji turns 1 year old, and the National Zoo is planning a whole weekend of celebrations for him, including not one, but two cakes.

Xiao Qi Ji was born in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, so not many people have had the chance to see him in person, but the National Zoo has been keeping us all up to date on his latest activities via social media.

Fans have been able to watch him grow and experience new things, like delicious sweet potatoes, or seeing snow for the first time.

Here’s a brief timeline of some of the miracle panda’s biggest moments over the past year.

Thanks to fans all over the world, the Zoo’s giant panda cub received his name Nov. 23 — Xiao Qi Ji, which means “little miracle” in Mandarin Chinese.

Just a few days later, Xiao Qi Ji took his first steps on Thanksgiving day. By January 2021 he began exploring his surroundings more and playing with toys.

He also got his first taste of his favorite food: Sweet potato!