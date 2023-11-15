(The Hill) — A London-based theater company will stage a new musical production centered around actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing accident trial.

Pleasance Theatre announced on Wednesday an Awkward Productions musical, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

It is a satire musical based on the actress’ ski course collision with a retired optometrist at a Utah resort in 2016 and the well-publicized courtroom trial that followed.

“She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing,” the musical official description reads. “On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch.”

“This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it’s at Christmas.”

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to the verdict in her trial on March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)

Actor Linus Karp will star as Paltrow and Joseph Martin as optometrist Terry Sanderson. The musical will also feature original music composed by Leland, who previously composed music for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Cher’s “Christmas” and Troye Sivan’s “Something To Give Each Other.”

A Utah jury earlier this year found that Paltrow, 51, was not at fault for the injuries Sanderson sustained during the collision, also deciding that Sanderson was at fault for the accident.

Paltrow, who starred in the 1998 Oscar-winning film “Shakespeare in Love,” was awarded $1 in compensation from the trial.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Paltrow said in a statement through her representatives after the trial, with her attorney, Steve Owens, saying that his client “has a history of advocating for what she believes in — this situation was no different, and she will continue to stand up for what is right.”

“Gwyneth Goes Skiing” is set to run at the Pleasance Theatre from Dec. 13-23, the theater company said.