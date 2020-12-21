Gov. Newsom to quarantine; staffer tests positive for virus

FILE – In this June 26, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Gov. Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation’s most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. Organizers say they have collected more than half of the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to quarantine for 10 days after one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office stated the staffer tested positive Sunday afternoon. Newsom was tested after those results and his test came back negative.

The statement says the governor’s 10-day quarantine is out of “an abundance of caution.”

Another person in the governor’s office tested positive in October, and the governor tested negative back then.

Last month, members of Newsom’s family were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Newsom, his wife and four children tested negative at that time.