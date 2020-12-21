Gov. Newsom to quarantine; staffer tests positive for virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to quarantine for 10 days after one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office stated the staffer tested positive Sunday afternoon. Newsom was tested after those results and his test came back negative.
The statement says the governor’s 10-day quarantine is out of “an abundance of caution.”
Another person in the governor’s office tested positive in October, and the governor tested negative back then.
Last month, members of Newsom’s family were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Newsom, his wife and four children tested negative at that time.