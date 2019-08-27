Good Samaritans help deputy take attacker into custody

WHITTIAR, Calif. (CNN) — Three good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after rushing to help a deputy. A rookie deputy tried to take a suspect into custody, but the suspect wasn’t going down without a fight. And the scuffle was all caught on camera.

It was an intense scene outside of a Circle K and in broad daylight as a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was attacked. Then the suspect went for the Deputy’s gun.

Three men nearby including a worker ran to help the deputy by pinning the suspect’s head and legs down while the deputy began to regain control. Backup arrived within minutes and the man was taken into custody.