Game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers sell for $560K at auction

(CNN) — These “Air Jordan 1s” are now the most expensive sneakers ever auctioned. Sotheby’s says they broke the world record with a price tag of $560,000 Sunday.

The auction house says basketball legend Michael Jordan himself wore them during games in the ’80s.

He liked his shoes mismatched. So, one sneaker is a size 13, and the other is a 13 ½.

Jordan’s signature is on the right shoe.

Sotheby’s says ten bidders battled for the pair. They sent up the price to more than three times the estimated value.