Game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers sell for $560K at auction

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — These “Air Jordan 1s” are now the most expensive sneakers ever auctioned. Sotheby’s says they broke the world record with a price tag of $560,000 Sunday.

The auction house says basketball legend Michael Jordan himself wore them during games in the ’80s.

He liked his shoes mismatched. So, one sneaker is a size 13, and the other is a 13 ½.

Jordan’s signature is on the right shoe.

Sotheby’s says ten bidders battled for the pair. They sent up the price to more than three times the estimated value.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories