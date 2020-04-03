(CNN) — While the globe could use a reason to celebrate right now throwing a party isn’t a good idea. Friday is World Party Day and there are still ways to have a little fun with family and friends in isolation.

Millions are probably feeling some major FOMO these days! But, since you aren’t really missing out, how about starting something instead.

A virtual party might be exactly what you and your nearest, or farthest, and dearest need.

Stay-at-home orders don’t mean you can’t connect. Use technology to host a party from your home. Make some of your favorite finger foods, put up homemade decorations; create a play list, and video chat with all your friends.

You could even use social media while social distancing to make some new buds.

World Party Day could actually bring the world closer together during the coronavirus outbreak. Use #worldpartyday on social media and see who joins!