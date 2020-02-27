Friday is National Skip the Straw Day

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 26:A selection of colourful plastic straws on October 26, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The government has set out a plan to ban the distribution and sale of plastic straws. In England, it is estimated that 4.7 billion plastic straws are used each year. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Whether it is your morning juice, lunch soda or glass of water with dinner, make one small change Friday that could have a big impact on the environment.

It’s National Skip The Straw Day!

Straws are an easy way to help avoid spills, but they also create a lot of garbage. Since most straws are plastic, they aren’t biodegradable.

Known as the “Coral Keepers,” a group of middle school students founded the day in 2017. They want everyone to be conscious of how much plastic waste they are responsible for daily.

Telling the waiter “no thanks” when they ask if you want a straw is one small step toward protecting marine life from consuming toxins from plastics.

According to the National Parks Service, Americans use 500 million straws every day. Cutting out just one day will have millions fewer heading to landfills or oceans.