Friday is National Oreo Cookie Day

(CNN) — It’s National Oreo Cookie Day — one of America’s favorites!

The Oreo was invented by food scientist Sam J. Porcello for what is now Nabisco, in 1912. More than 450 billion Oreos have been sold around the world since then, and it’s said to be the most popular cookie in the U.S.

You can mark the day on Friday by hosting a party in which everyone brings a dessert that incorporates Oreos, such as crushed Oreos sundaes. Or you could bring Oreos to work to share.

You can join in on the conversation by using #nationaloreocookieday.