(CNN) — Shaken not stirred. James Bond knows how he likes his martinis.

“007” would be pretty happy to know his drink of choice has its own holiday. Friday is National Martini Day.

This adult beverage has grown to become one of the best-known cocktails.

A traditional martini is made with equal parts gin and vermouth, but there are a number of combinations if you want to shake it up — literally.

It has even inspired other cocktails like the cosmopolitan, chocolatini, or appletini.