Fourth person arrested in connection with fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter

by: WGN Web Desk

CHICAGO (WGN) —  A fourth person has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter during an attempted carjacking.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted Friday that the fourth person was arrested by the FBI on a separate warrant in Pennsylvania.

Dwain Williams, 65, was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking on Dec. 3 in Morgan Park. Police said Williams was in the 2400 block of West 118th Street around 2 p.m. and was leaving a popcorn store when he was approached by four people. One of the people had a gun and fired shots, striking Williams in the abdomen.

Williams was taken to Advocate Christ, where he was pronounced dead. Williams was a highly decorated 65-year-old fire lieutenant who retired just two years ago .Earlier this week, police charged 20-year-old Devin Barron in connection with Williams’ murder. Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary, Indiana and a 15-year-old boy have also been charged.

