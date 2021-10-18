Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies after complications from COVID-19

** FILE ** In this Oct. 10, 2008 file photo former Secretary of State Colin Powell leaves federal court in Washington. Powell, a Republican who was President Bush’s first secretary of state, endorsed Democrat Barack Obama for president Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008, and criticized the tone of Republican John McCain’s campaign. Powell said both Obama and McCain are qualified to be commander in chief, but that Obama is better suited to handle the nation’s economic problems as well as help improve its standing in the world. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gen. Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. Secretary of State has died from complications from COVID-19, according to a post from his family on his Facebook page. Powell was 84.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the Powell family wrote.

Powell, a retired four-star general and Republican, was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush duignt the 1991 Gulf War. He later served as the 65th Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005 under President George W. Bush.