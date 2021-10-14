Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was admitted to a hospital in California.

According to a statement from Clinton spokesman Angel Urena, it was for a non-Covid-related infection. He is “on the mend” and “in good spirits.”

Statement, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Jbfl4evpcF — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

He is currently undergoing treatment at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Southern California.

The 42nd president’s spokesman added the following joint statement from the medical center.

“President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.” DR. ALPESH AMIN AND DR. LISA BARDACK

