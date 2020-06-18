Former officer who shot Rayshard Brooks turns himself in, faces felony murder charge

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

ATLANTA (CNN) — The former Atlanta Police Officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks turned himself in Thursday. Garrett Rolfe faces felony murder and 10 other charges.

Rolfe shot Brooks in the back as he was fleeing a Wendy’s parking lot over the weekend.

Prosecutors say that Rolfe declared, “I got him” after firing the shots, and he did not provide medical attention for two minutes and 12 seconds. They say he also kicked Brooks after he was shot.

The scuffle started when Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan tried to arrest Brooks for DUI when he was found asleep in his car in the restaurant’s drive-thru.

Brooks was able to take one of the officers’ taser and aimed it in Rolfe’s direction as he tried to run away. Rolfe then shot him.

Prosecutors will have to prove Rolfe was not in imminent harm.

Officer Brosnan is facing assault charges in the incident for standing on brooks in the parking lot, which Brosnan denies doing. He is on administrative leave.

Rolfe was fired after the incident.