Former Chiefs QB wants Tom Brady’s old job: ‘Just putting this out there’

Matt Cassel, who also played with the Patriots, tweeted at the Bucs on Thursday, claiming he never “officially” retired. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel is campaigning to replace newly-retired Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cassel relayed his willingness to suit up for the Bucs in a tweet he posted Thursday.

“Just putting this out there. @Buccaneers, I’ve never officially retired and did well the last time I stepped in for @TomBrady,” Cassel wrote on Twitter.

Cassel, who played four seasons with the Chiefs between 2009 and 2012, had spent his four previous seasons as Brady’s back up in New England. During his 2008 season with the Patriots, Brady suffered a torn ACL in the home opener against Kansas City and Cassel was left in charge of commanding the huddle and helped lead the team to a 11-5 record. The Patriots, however, missed the playoffs and Cassel joined the Chiefs the following season.

During Cassel’s first season with the Chiefs, the team went 4-12 and threw 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. A season later, he led the Chiefs to a 10-6 record and an AFC West division title before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

In 48 games with Kansas City, Cassel threw for 9,549 passing yards, 59 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. He was released after the 2012 season.

The former seventh-round draft pick went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions before “unofficially” retiring in 2018.

Cassel’s own bio on Twitter, meanwhile, still reads “retired,” as one fan casually pointed out on Thursday.