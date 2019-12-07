Ford issues recall due to faulty tailgates

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) — Ford has issued a safety recall in North America, because tailgates keep opening unintentionally. In a statement released Friday, the company said it is recalling select Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty Trucks, but only those made in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Ford says the problem is the electric tailgate latch-release switch in the handle. Water can enter the electrical wiring system there and cause a short circuit that opens the tailgate.
Trucks with mechanical tailgate releases are unaffected.