Ford issues recall due to faulty tailgates

FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo robots weld the bed of a Ford F Series trucks on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly. The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) — Ford has issued a safety recall in North America, because tailgates keep opening unintentionally. In a statement released Friday, the company said it is recalling select Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty Trucks, but only those made in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Ford says the problem is the electric tailgate latch-release switch in the handle. Water can enter the electrical wiring system there and cause a short circuit that opens the tailgate.

Trucks with mechanical tailgate releases are unaffected.

