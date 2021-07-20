Ford issues 3 recalls affecting more than 850K vehicles after injuries reported

(WKBN) – Ford Motor Company has announced three safety recalls this week.

The recall includes the Ford Explorer from 2013 to 2017, F-350 Super Duty trucks from 2020 to 2021 and Lincoln Aviators from 2020 to 2021. In total, the recall affects over 850,000 vehicles in the United States.

According to a company press release, Explorers may have issues with the rear suspension toe link. The company says this issue can cause malfunctions in steering control and alignment, which could be dangerous for drivers.

Ford says it is aware of six allegations of injury linked to Explorer safety malfunctions.

The report lists 774,696 Explorers which will be affected by the recall.

Ford is also issuing a safety recall for F-350 Super Duty trucks from 2020 to 2021, affecting about 34,855 vehicles. Some of the vehicles have experienced rear driveline disconnection, which could increase the vibrations and shakiness of the car on long drives.

Some Lincoln Aviators are being recalled due to “improperly secured battery cable wire harnesses.” It will affect about 40,995 Aviators from 2020 to 2021. This malfunction could cause a short circuit in the battery, which may lead to a fire in the vehicle.

Owners will begin to be notified of the safety recalls in mid-August and advised to take the vehicle in for an inspection.

Ford says they are not aware of any vehicular injuries related to either the Super Duty trucks or the Lincoln Aviators.