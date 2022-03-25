(KLAS) — The drummer for the Hall of Fame rock band Foo Fighters has died, according to a statement published on the band’s Twitter page.
The band’s statement said Taylor Hawkins’s death was “tragic and untimely.” Hawkins was 50 years old.
The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.Foo Fighters/@foofighters
The Foo Fighters last played in Las Vegas in Dec. 2021 at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM.