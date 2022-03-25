(KLAS) — The drummer for the Hall of Fame rock band Foo Fighters has died, according to a statement published on the band’s Twitter page.

The band’s statement said Taylor Hawkins’s death was “tragic and untimely.” Hawkins was 50 years old.

The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time. Foo Fighters/@foofighters

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs at the Intersect music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on December 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 26: (L) Musician Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform onstage during day 3 of the 2014 Life is Beautiful festival on October 26, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

The Foo Fighters last played in Las Vegas in Dec. 2021 at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM.