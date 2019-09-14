Florida man steals golf cart during manhunt

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida man is accused of threatening two golfers with a gun and then stealing their golf cart. Police in Martin County say the suspect was part of auto-theft spree that resulted in a crash and a manhunt.

The man then made his way onto a private golf course. He reportedly told deputies he stole the cart because he thought he could make a faster getaway, but police in a chopper were able to lead officers on the ground to his whereabouts.

A second suspect was also arrested. No golfers were hurt.

The purported owner of the golf course says the carts have GPS, so the cart automatically stopped when he drove onto the green.