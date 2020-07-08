Florida man goes into rage-fuled tirade after he’s asked to wear a mask at Costco

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man completely lost it at a Costco after an elderly woman who was working asked him to wear a mask while shopping. It’s part of Costco’s protection from COVID-19 policy that shoppers and employees wear a face-covering at all times while inside the store, but the man did not want to hear that.

In the video, you can see the man cursing, yelling, and walking toward the woman and the person shooting the video with rage.

“Back the (bleep) up… you’re (bleep) phone down.”

The person behind the cell phone camera said this all unfolded after he cut in to stop the man from harassing the older woman. The man said the man who didn’t want to wear a mask didn’t like that he was coming to the woman’s defense, and that is when he lost it.

Avid Costco shoppers were stunned by what had happened.

“Your choice is here; you can wear a mask or you don’t go in,” said Penny Holt, a shopper.

“I thought it was pretty messed up since it’s a rule,” said Cristian Tulbure, a Costco shopper who witnessed what happened.

“They’re just trying to protect their loved ones, so I kind of find it selfish if he doesn’t have his mask on, and someone ask him politely, you know,” said Rocky Olah, a shopper.

The Ted Todd Insurance Agency in Bonita Springs, Florida, says the man in the video is a former employee. They fired him when social media users alerted them to the video.

Officials with the insurance agency say the behavior is in direct conflict with the company values.

“The guy didn’t want to respect the rules,” Tulbure said.

“They’re infringing on my civil rights also by not wearing the masks, so they’re very self-centered people,” said Holt.

“They don’t want to bring it back home to their friends or their families, so I think he’s in the wrong there obviously clearly,” Olah said.

A local TV news station in that part of south Florida reports it reached out to the man in the video, but still haven’t heard back yet. The county sheriff’s office said it’s aware of the incident.