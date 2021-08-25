Florida kite surfer killed when high winds slam him into a house

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida kite surfer has died after a strong wind picked the man off the ground, carried him 400 feet and slammed him into the second floor of a house on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Fire Rescue officials said the kite surfer hadn’t even gotten into the water Wednesday when a strong wind lifted him into the air and into the house.

The victim’s name has not been released.

In the sport, participants usually hook a large kite to a body harness and then put their feet into straps attached to a surfboard, using the kite to pull them through the water.

