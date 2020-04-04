Florida county releases unique social distancing guideline

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — The CDC recommends people stay about six feet apart to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

So, how far is that? Well, as Leon County, Florida puts it — about the length of an alligator.

The county is releasing a new visual aid for residents. They note it should be a large alligator.

The distance is to avoid the spread of respiratory droplets from infected people to healthy ones.

What are other ways to remember the minimum length for social distancing? It’s about the size of a sedan, a sofa or two golden retrievers.

And, for the metrically minded — it’s about two meters.