Flooding follows California storms; 1 skier dead at Mammoth — PHOTOS

In this photo provided by Caltrans, a section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy rainstorm near Big Sur, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A drenching storm that brought California much-needed rain in what had been a dry winter wound down Friday after washing out Highway 1 near Big Sur, burying the Sierra Nevada in snow and causing muddy flows from slopes burned bare by wildfires. (Caltrans via AP)

LOS ANGELES — A drenching storm that brought California much-needed rain in what had been a dry winter is winding down after washing out Highway 1 near Big Sur and burying the Sierra Nevada in heavy snow.

In the Sierra, a skier died Thursday after being found upside down in snow at Mammoth Mountain ski resort, which got more than 7 feet of new snow.

KTLA reports that the mountain’s ski patrol responded to a report around noon of an unconscious male skier who had been found upside down in deep snow.

Other resort guests were already working to dig the skier out of the snow when the patrol arrived. They began CPR and also used an automated external defibrillator on the down skier because he didn’t have a pulse, according to the statement from the mountain.

The skier was rushed to Mammoth Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not identified the man, describing him only as a 52-year-old from Oceanside.

The atmospheric river weather system rolled quickly through Southern California early Friday and moved east, and remnants are unleashing occasional downpours.

There are no reports of large-scale problems in Southern California.