LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Veterans Day approaches, an online school announced five scholarships for members of the military.

In a release from Western Governors University, an online university, it was announced that the five military scholarships would be available for active military, veterans, and their families.

“Making educational opportunities available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families with scholarships is one small way we can show our appreciation for their service to our country,” said Richard Benbow, vice president for the WGU’s western region.

The five scholarships are as follows:

Military Appreciation Scholarship

Active-Duty Scholarship

Military Spouse Scholarship

Gold Star Family Scholarship

Guarding Our Nation Scholarship

The values of the five scholarships offered range from $2,500 to $10,000.

“WGU has been named one of the ‘Top Military-Friendly Colleges and Universities’ for 12th consecutive years [sic] by Military Advanced Education and Transition Magazine for demonstrating a strong commitment to helping servicemen and women apply their knowledge and life experiences toward a high-quality degree that will open career opportunities,” the news release said.

More information on the scholarships is available on the Western Governors University website.