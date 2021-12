(KLAS) — At least four people were injured when a massive fire started at an ExxonMobile complex about 25 miles from Houston, Texas. The fire, which started around 1 a.m., caused several explosions.

Residents of Baytown, Texas said it felt like earthquakes.

Local authorities say there are no reports to evacuate or shelter in place, at this time.

For now, no reports to evacuate or shelter-in-place. Four persons may be injured; three taken by Lifeflight and one by ambulance. #HouNews https://t.co/4xE2OIRxpy — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 23, 2021

ExxonMobile said it is working with local officials to resolve the issue.