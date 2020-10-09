Federal charges filed in fake GoFundMe scheme

Janie Taylor sings beside a photo of Federal Protective Services Officer Dave Patrick Underwood at his funeral service, in Pinole, Calif., on June 19. A Washington, D.C., man was charged with wire fraud for allegedly setting up a false crowd-funding account to raise funds for Underwood’s funeral. Underwood was shot to death in Oakland in May amid protests against police brutality, federal officials said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Federal officials say a Washington, D.C., man has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly setting up a false crowd-funding account to raise funds for the funeral of a slain federal security guard.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that 27-year-old Dominic Deandre Gregory allegedly created a GoFundMe campaign the day after Patrick Underwood was killed.

Related Content Airman charged with murder of federal officer at Oakland courthouse

Underwood was a federal protective service officer who was fatally shot inside a security booth outside a federal building in Oakland.

Gregory claimed he was related to Underwood and pleaded for financial support to cover funeral expenses.

Air Force sergeant Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo is charged with murdering Underwood, a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse on May 29.

In announcing murder and attempted murder charges, federal authorities alleged Carrillo had ties to the right-wing anti-government “boogaloo” movement and that the plot to target law enforcement officers was hatched during an online chat among the group members.

Authorities do not believe the Oakland attackers coordinated to make attack plans with three Nevada men who had plotted to spark violence during recent protests in Las Vegas and also identify with the “boogaloo” movement.