This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (Pfizer via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — FDA advisers endorse Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. This endorsement opens the door to emergency use approval by the agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will still have to give approval.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been recommended for use in minors.