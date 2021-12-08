Father and son arrested for starting Lake Tahoe area Caldor Fire

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, taken with a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region during the summer has been declared 100% contained. The fire reached the containment milestone late Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive California wildfire that forced tens of thousands to flee the Lake Tahoe area earlier this year.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday that David Scott Smith and his son Travis Shane Smith are accused of reckless arson in a warrant issued before formal charges are filed.

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, an empty beach is seen after a mandatory evacuation was ordered due to the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. State fire officials say evacuation orders for the area were reduced to warnings as of 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Some 22,000 people had been forced to flee the popular resort and nearby areas last week as the Caldor Fire roared toward it. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2021 file photo a cabin partially covered in fire-resistant material stands behind a property destroyed in the Caldor Fire in Twin Bridges, Calif. Aluminum wraps designed to protect homes from flames are getting attention as wildfires burn in California. During a fire near Lake Tahoe, some wrapped houses survived while nearby homes were destroyed. The material resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, firefighters are lit by a backfire set to prevent the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Thousands of wildfires burn in the U.S. each year, and each one requires firefighters to make quick decisions, often in difficult conditions like high winds and lightning. Crews and managers must determine when to bring in aircraft, what time of day is best to battle flames, whether to evacuate residents and even if certain fires should be extinguished at all. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, a shopping mall is empty after a mandatory evacuation was ordered due to the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. State fire officials said evacuation orders for the area were reduced to warnings as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. Some 22,000 people had been forced to flee the popular resort and nearby areas last week as the Caldor Fire roared toward it. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Two firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department carry water hoses while holding a fire line to keep the Caldor Fire from spreading in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, vehicles idle in bumper-to-bumper traffic after a wildfire evacuation order in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The threat the Caldor Fire poses to Lake Tahoe residents is exposing differences between laws against price-gouging in Nevada and California. Evacuees are reporting rideshare companies quoting trips from area ski resorts to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport at eight times the normal rate and hotels on the Nevada side of the resort town hiked room rates to $449 per night on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Sam Metz, File)

A firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A home is completely wrapped in fire-resistant material to protect the property against the approaching Caldor Fire in Meyers, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Authorities are reporting progress in the battle to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from a huge forest fire. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of smoke coming from the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Favorable weather helped firefighters trying to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching wildfire, but officials warned Wednesday that stiff winds and dry conditions mean that homes in the California-Nevada alpine region are still in danger. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

A helicopter flies over Wrights Lake while battling the Caldor Fire in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Mark Reichel is the attorney for both men and says reckless arson includes starting a blaze by accident but “to such a degree that it was considered reckless.”

The fire burned more than 300 square miles to the Nevada border. It threatened ski resorts and other recreational areas.