Family: 2 suspects in Mexico border killings arrested in US

Mexican writer and activist Javier Sicilia, left, comforts Julian LeBaron, who lost relatives and friends in a Nov. 4, 2019 ambush in northern Mexico, during a press conference in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Sicilia and other activists are calling to march against violence on Jan. 23, from Cuernavaca, Morelos state, to the National Palace in the Mexico’s capital. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Relatives of nine U.S. dual-national women and children killed in northern Mexico in November say U.S. authorities told them they have two suspects under detention in the United States.

Bryan LeBaron said Thursday U.S. officials told the family that two suspects had been detained in the United States, but did not specify what role they had played in the Nov. 4 ambush attack.

Earlier this week, prosecutors said more than 40 suspects have now been identified in connection with the killings of the extended Langford and LeBaron families who have lived in northern Mexico for decades.