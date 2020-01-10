Family: 2 suspects in Mexico border killings arrested in US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Relatives of nine U.S. dual-national women and children killed in northern Mexico in November say U.S. authorities told them they have two suspects under detention in the United States.
Bryan LeBaron said Thursday U.S. officials told the family that two suspects had been detained in the United States, but did not specify what role they had played in the Nov. 4 ambush attack.
Earlier this week, prosecutors said more than 40 suspects have now been identified in connection with the killings of the extended Langford and LeBaron families who have lived in northern Mexico for decades.