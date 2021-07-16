Fake Apple AirPods worth $1.3M seized

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials seized five shipments of counterfeit Apple AirPods headed to Texas, from Ohio.

According to a release, Cincinnati CBP officers inspected five shipments of headsets from China on July 7 and located 5,000 fake Apple AirPods and more than 1,300 fake Apple AirPods Pro.

The total cost of the products, if they were real as the packaging indicates, is estimated to be $1,336,628. However, the fake items are only valued at $1,872.

CBP officials say the items were headed to one address in Brownsville.

“Counterfeiters are only concerned about padding their bank accounts,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie, “and do not consider the impact their fake goods have on the economy or the people who buy their inferior products.”

