UPDATE: Small plane crashes in California neighborhood on approach to nearby airport, sole occupant deceased

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An unidentified small airplane crashed on approach to Whiteman Airport runway in Pacoima, California, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The sole occupant of the aircraft was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). No other bystander injuries were reported.

The LAFD in Pacoima reported an aircraft down Thursday morning at approximately 11:44 a.m. in a residential neighborhood at 10654 North Sutter Avenue.

The LAFD released the following statement today at 1:10 p.m.:

“Firefighters extinguished the flames engulfing at least two vehicles and the wreckage after a small aircraft went down in a residential area. The fire spread to trees and vegetation in front of a residential home, but firefighters navigated downed power lines and protected the home from sustaining any structural fire damage. Sadly, the sole occupant of the aircraft was deceased. No other bystander injuries reported. The circumstances surrounding the events leading up to the crash are under investigation (LAPD, FAA, and NTSB were notified). Our partners at DWP assisted with shutting down power to the area due to the electrical hazard from downed power lines.”

The FAA released the following statement around 12:46 p.m.:

“A single-engine Cessna 172 crashed in a residential area while on its final approach to Runway 12 at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, Calif., around 11:56 a.m. local time. Please ask local authorities about the condition and identity of the pilot, who was the only person on board. The FAA will release the aircraft tail number after investigators verify it at the scene. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.” FAA

According to the report, a structure and multiple vehicles were damaged. This is all the information provided at this time.

